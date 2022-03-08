No major progress by Russia in Ukraine's north, northeast- Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 02:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 02:06 IST
The United States does not believe Russian forces have made major progress in the north and northeast of Ukraine in the last few days, the Pentagon said on Monday.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that Russian troops had taken the city of Kherson and were attempting to encircle Mariupol, but were not in control of it.
