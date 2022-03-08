Left Menu

U.S. envoy to U.N. calls for Russian commitment to allow humanitarian access in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 02:12 IST
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda-Thomas Greenfield, on Monday said the United States is "outraged" by increased reports of Moscow's attacks harming Ukrainian civilians and called for a pause in hostilities to allow the safe passage of civilians who wish to leave areas of conflict.

Thomas-Greenfield, speaking to the U.N. Security Council, called for Russia's "firm, clear, public and unequivocal commitment" to allow and facilitate immediate, unhindered humanitarian access for humanitarian partners in Ukraine.

