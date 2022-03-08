Putin says will not use conscript soldiers in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 02:56 IST
Russia will not use any conscript soldiers in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"I emphasize that conscript soldiers are not participating in hostilities and will not participate in them. And there will be no additional call-up of reservists," Putin said in a televised message to mark International Women's Day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
