Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 08-03-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 03:06 IST
Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list
  • Norway

Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund on Monday put India's Adani Ports under observation, for possible exclusion from its investments, for its involvement in building a port terminal in military-ruled Myanmar, it said in a statement.

