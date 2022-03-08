Left Menu

Bank of Portugal tells lenders to freeze accounts of Russian oligarchs

Portugal's central bank said on Monday it had instructed lenders to freeze the accounts of people and entities targeted by sanctions against Russia.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 08-03-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 03:20 IST
Bank of Portugal tells lenders to freeze accounts of Russian oligarchs
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's central bank said on Monday it had instructed lenders to freeze the accounts of people and entities targeted by sanctions against Russia. Western allies have moved to isolate Russia's economy and financial system since its invasion of Ukraine, including sanctioning its central bank and oligarchs who amassed fortunes and political influence under Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Bank of Portugal, led by former Finance Minister Mario Centeno, said it had initially identified a "very small number" of sanctioned people and entities with Portuguese bank accounts but said assessment efforts were ongoing. It did not provide further details on how many people and entities it had identified and said it was in permanent contact with the government.

In a statement, the central bank said lenders were told to start freezing bank accounts on Feb. 25 and should continue to monitor the list of sanctioned people and entities so they can quickly act when and if new names are added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022