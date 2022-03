BRIEF-Pvh Corp To Temporarily Close Stores And Pause All Commercial Activities In Russia And Belarus

PVH Corp: * PVH CORP - MADE DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS STORES AND PAUSE ALL COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES IN RUSSIA AND BELARUS AS OF MARCH 7, 2022

* PVH CORP - VIRTUALLY ALL OF COMPANY'S BUSINESS PARTNERS IN UKRAINE HAVE CLOSED THEIR STORES * PVH CORP - APPROXIMATELY 2% OF COMPANY'S TOTAL NET REVENUE IN 2021 WAS GENERATED IN RUSSIA, BELARUS AND UKRAINE Further company coverage:

