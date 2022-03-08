Fitch downgrades Belarus to 'CCC'
Ratings agency Fitch on Monday downgraded Belarus' sovereign rating to 'CCC' from 'B', pushing it deeper into junk territory, citing the impact from sanctions over the country's role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Belarus, a key Russian ally, has been hit with international sanctions as the country facilitated the Russian invasion of Ukraine from within its border..
Ratings agency Fitch on Monday downgraded Belarus' sovereign rating to 'CCC' from 'B', pushing it deeper into junk territory, citing the impact from sanctions over the country's role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Belarus, a key Russian ally, has been hit with international sanctions as the country facilitated the Russian invasion of Ukraine from within its border.. The agency warned that sanctions and potential new restrictions against Belarus, along with its economic ties to Russia, point to significant uncertainty regarding the country's ability and willingness to service its debt.
"Sanctions introduced against Belarus since start of conflict build upon those put in place after post-election political crisis in 2020", Fitch said. The move follows a similar downgrade by S&P which also lowered Belarus' rating to CCC from 'B' last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US claims Russia has ordered final preparations for invasion
Russian-backed Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by Kyiv forces -RIA
US preparing sanctions that would target Russian banks: Reports
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia on Feb 23-24: Reports
Biden accepts 'in principle' meeting with Putin if Russia does not invade Ukraine: White House