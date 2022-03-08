Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court nixes bid to reinstate Bill Cosby's conviction

Bill Cosby avoided renewed legal jeopardy on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a bid by prosecutors to undo last year's ruling in Pennsylvania that overturned the 84-year-old actor and comedian's 2018 sexual assault conviction.

The justices let stand the decision by a divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court that Cosby should never have faced the charges because a previous local district attorney had publicly promised in 2005 not to prosecute him, turning away an appeal by prosecutors. The state court's ruling freed Cosby after he spent nearly three years in state prison, angering sexual assault victims and their advocates.

U.S. Congress nearing deal to aid Ukraine, fund government

U.S. congressional negotiators on Monday were nearing a deal on a bill to provide Ukraine with billions of dollars in emergency aid, as well as fund the U.S. government through Sept. 30 and provide money to address COVID-19. Lawmakers were racing against a midnight Friday deadline for passing such a sweeping bill, before existing funds are exhausted. Failure to meet the deadline would either require another stop-gap funding bill or force partial government shutdowns during a time of international crisis.

Prosecutor says Texas man on trial was 'a leader' of assault on U.S. Capitol

A federal prosecutor accused a Texas man of being "a leader" of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters as she wrapped up arguments on Monday in the first criminal trial of someone accused of joining the riot.

Guy Reffitt of Texas, is the first of some 750 people charged with joining in the riot to face trial in Washington.

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republicans in electoral map disputes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let North Carolina and Pennsylvania use electoral maps approved by state courts to replace ones deemed to have given Republicans unfair advantages, improving Democratic chances of retaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November. The justices denied Republican requests to put on hold lower court rulings that adopted court-drawn boundaries for North Carolina's 14 House districts and Pennsylvania's 17 House districts to replace electoral maps devised by Republican-controlled legislatures in the two states.

Teenager dead, two in critical condition after shooting outside Iowa high school -police

A teenager has died and two have been hospitalized in critical condition after shots were fired outside a high school in Iowa on Monday afternoon, according to Des Moines police. Suspects in the shooting, which happened on the property of East High School, have been arrested, though charges have not been filed, according to a press release.

U.S. lawmakers seek permanent ban on illicit types of fentanyl

A bipartisan trio of U.S. congressmen on Monday unveiled new legislation that would permanently ban illicit versions of fentanyl, the powerful synthetic painkiller that has helped fuel the nation's opioid epidemic and death toll. The proposed bill, introduced by Democrat Chris Pappas and Republicans Dan Newhouse and Ted Budd, comes days before a temporary ban on chemical copycats of fentanyl known as analogues expires on Friday.

Corporate power keeps U.S. wages 20% lower than they should be-White House

With inflation at a four-decade high, a U.S. government report shows corporate America has used its clout in the labor market to keep wages 20% lower than they should be, the White House said on Monday. The report, prepared by the Treasury Department with help from the Justice Department, Labor Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC), found companies had the upper hand in setting wages because they generally knew more about the labor market than workers do.

Florida breaks with CDC, recommends no COVID vaccine for healthy children

Florida's top health official said on Monday the state would recommend against the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children, breaking with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In announcing the move during press briefing convened by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the state's surgeon general Dr. Joseph Lapado cited studies that showed few COVID fatalities among healthy children and elevated risk among young boys receiving the vaccine of side effects such as myocarditis.

Boat packed with hundreds of Haitian migrants runs aground in Florida

U.S. authorities are investigating what appeared to be one of the largest human smuggling attempts off U.S. shores in years, after a boat packed with 356 Haitian migrants ran aground in the Florida Keys on Sunday. Among the passengers, 158 jumped from the boat, swam toward the shore in Key Largo and were apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson. The other 198 remained on the boat and were taken into custody by the U.S. Coast Guard, the spokesperson said.

Guantanamo detainee called '20th Hijacker' of 9/11 repatriated to Saudi Arabia

A man accused of being the would-be 20th hijacker in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks has been repatriated to Saudi Arabia after two decades detained at Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. Department of Defense said on Monday. Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani, 46, was transferred to his native Saudi Arabia after a review board determined in June that he no longer represented a significant threat to U.S. national security, the Defense Department said in a written statement.

