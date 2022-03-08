Registrations on eSHRAM portal reach 25-crore mark: Labour Min Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Monday said registrations by workers on the government's eSHRAM portal have reached 25-crore-mark within six months of its launch.

In August 2021, the minister had launched the e-SHRAM portal to maintain a database of 38 crore workers in the unorganized sector.

Through the portal, the government aims to register unorganized sector workers such as construction laborers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers, among others.

According to a Ministry of Labour and Employment statement, the minister was addressing the Iconic Week celebrations event organized by the ministry as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

''ashram portal has established itself as an important instrument towards fulfilling the motto of Sabka Sath - Sabka Vikas - Sabka Vishwas - Sabka Prayas and reaching 25 crore registrations milestone in less than 6 months shows the power of collective will,'' he said.

He also informed that the ashram portal has been linked to the government's UMANG app, which provides access to central and state government services, and National Career Services (NCS) portal.

During the event, Yadav also announced the ''Donate-a-Pension'' initiative under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme where the citizen can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff such as domestic workers, drivers, helpers, caregivers, nurses, in their household or establishment.

Under the scheme, the donor can pay contributions on behalf of the helper for any length of time. Hence, this initiative will allow the employer to secure the future of the ones who ensure one's daily functioning.

According to the ministry statement, Yadav donated pension to his domestic workers/helpers.

Minister of State (MoS) Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said: ''eSHRAM, being the first-ever comprehensive database of unorganized workers, will not only empower the marginalized workforce of the country but will also provide strategic inputs for evidence-based policymaking''.

