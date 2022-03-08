Mumbai: PSI threatens to implicate man in rape case, held while accepting Rs 7 lakh bribe

A police sub inspector was held while allegedly accepting Rs 7 lakh after demanding Rs 37 lakh from a man for not making him a co-accused in a rape case, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Monday.

PSI Bharat Laxman Mundhe (33), attached to NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai, was caught on Monday while accepting Rs 7 lakh during a trap, he said.

''Mundhe had sought Rs 5 lakh for himself, Rs 2 lakh for the senior inspector and Rs 30 lakh for the rape victim. She had a filed a rape case against the kin of the complainant. After Mundhe threatened to implicate him in the case, the man approached ACB,'' the official said.

