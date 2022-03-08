Left Menu

Andaman polls: Counting of votes underway

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 08-03-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 09:57 IST
Andaman polls: Counting of votes underway
The counting of votes polled in panchayat elections in rural areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and civic polls in Port Blair Municipal Council is underway, officials said on Tuesday.

The counting of votes started at JNRM College and Government Girls' High School here at 8 AM amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 norms, they said.

Around 70.20 per cent of 1.64 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the panchayat elections to 685 seats, while 49.23 per cent of 1.32 lakh electors cast their votes in 24 wards of the civic body on March 6.

Micro-observers were appointed to keep a close watch on 800 polling stations in the rural areas and the city. A total of 110 candidates of BJP, Congress and their allies are in the fray in the polls.

