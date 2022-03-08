Left Menu

58 from Himachal still stranded in Ukraine, 418 students have safely returned: CM Jairam Thakur

Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that so far 418 students have returned to Himachal Pradesh whereas 58 are still stranded in the conflict-rid east European country.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-03-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 10:15 IST
58 from Himachal still stranded in Ukraine, 418 students have safely returned: CM Jairam Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that so far 418 students have returned to Himachal Pradesh whereas 58 are still stranded in the conflict-rid east European country. "418 students have returned from Ukraine to Himachal Pradesh till now and 58 students are yet to come," Thakur told reporters in Shimla on Monday.

The Himachal CM added that some students have managed to reach the neighbouring countries of Ukraine, however, there are still others who continue to be stranded in the conflict-ridden country. "All students are safe and are expected to be back soon," he added.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday, more than 17,400 Indians have been brought back under 'Operation Ganga' since special flights began on February 22 this year. The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights have gone up to 15,206. IAF had earlier flown 10 sorties to bring back 2056 passengers, as part of 'Operation Ganga'.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk -as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022