Left Menu

Fast-tracking support for Ukrainians to remain in or return to NZ

“Latest figures show about 300 Ukrainian citizens in New Zealand are on temporary visas with 140 expiring before the end of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-03-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 10:42 IST
Fast-tracking support for Ukrainians to remain in or return to NZ
“New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded, and although we know the numbers are small we are fast-tracking support for Ukrainians to remain in or return to New Zealand immediately,” Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately.

"New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded, and although we know the numbers are small we are fast-tracking support for Ukrainians to remain in or return to New Zealand immediately," Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said.

"Ukrainian nationals in New Zealand whose visas expire before the end of the year can remain here legally for a further 12 months to give them certainty at a time when their country is being invaded and they may not be able to return home.

"Latest figures show about 300 Ukrainian citizens in New Zealand are on temporary visas with 140 expiring before the end of the year.

"Further, 250 or so Ukrainian citizens holding valid New Zealand visas offshore will now be able to enter New Zealand immediately without waiting for the borders to reopen, as long as they meet COVID-19 health requirements to travel.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022