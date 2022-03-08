Police operation Tauwhiro to be extended to crack down on gangs

News that the highly successful Operation Tauwhiro is being extended has been welcomed by the Minister for Police Poto Williams.

Introduced in February 2021, it is a nationally co-ordinated Police operation cracking down on gangs and organised crime.

"Gangs destroy lives, but we will not let them destroy communities. This Government is very clear that violent gangs and other criminals cannot continue to threaten, intimidate, and exploit our communities," Poto Williams said.

"With the extension of Operation Tauwhiro until 30 June 2022, this government is continuing to take action to make sure New Zealanders and their families are kept safe," Poto Williams said.

"The Government's record investment in Police, with more officers on the beat than ever before, has enabled Police to extend Operation Tauwhiro for the second time, preventing fire-arms related violence by gangs and organised crime groups.

"The Government has never been more active in the crackdown on gangs. Already this year we have passed the first reading of the Firearms Prohibition Orders Bill which is the latest in a suite of changes being made to strengthen our firearms laws," Poto Williams said.

These changes include a dedicated firearms unit established within Police to take over firearms regulatory activities from December 2022, as well a firearms registry to be set up from June 2023, which will address the 30 year deficit of information when it comes to knowing what legal firearms are out there in our communities.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)