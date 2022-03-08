Left Menu

Guj: Man held with ganja worth over Rs 60 lakh in Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 08-03-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 11:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized 600 kg of ganja worth over Rs 60 lakh and arrested a native of Maharashtra in this connection in Gujarat's Surat district, an official said on Tuesday.

The contraband was seized on Monday from a vehicle with Maharashtra's number plate near a textile park in Sayan city of Olpad taluka here, said an official from Surat rural Special Operations Group (SOG).

Based on a tip-off, the SOG carried out an operation and seized 600.150 kg of ganja worth Rs 60,01,500, he said. The police also seized a four-wheeler, a three-wheeler and a motorcycle, the official said.

They nabbed one of the accused, identified as Javed Sheikh, from Nashik in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Six more persons, including a drug supplier, are wanted in connection with the narcotic seizure. Three of them hail from Ganjam and one is from Angul in Odisha, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

