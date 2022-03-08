Left Menu

One-stop centres & BPR&D planning self-defence camps for women in every district: Irani

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 11:17 IST
Smriti Irani. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Smriti Irani said one-stop centers are planning to organize self-defense camps for women and girls in every district in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

Addressing the National Conference on Safety and Security of Women at Public and Workplaces organized by the BPR&D, Irani also said the government is working towards linking the Mahila helpdesk at every police station with one-stop centers.

''One-stop centers in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development are planning to organize self-defense camps for women and girls in every district,'' she told in her speech at the conference organized on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

Irani also put forward several proposals where collaboration can take place between BPR&D and the Women and Child Development Ministry.

She said BPR&D and NIMHANS, which is among the country's apex centers for mental health and neuroscience education, can collaborate to provide counseling for women police personnel who are stressed.

She also proposed that the BPR&D and the Women and Child Development Ministry can have a special crèche facility for women personnel in every district.

Irani said that under the Nirbhaya fund, the government wants to empower women.

She said, ''Rs 4,000 crore have been given to various states and I request BPR&D if they wish to propose any new projects under the fund then we welcome it.''

