Gunmen kill at least 62 vigilantes in Nigeria's Kebbi state

Gunmen ambushed and killed at least 62 members of a volunteer vigilante group in Nigeria's northwestern Kebbi state, the head of the group and a police spokesman said, in the worst violence to hit the state since mid-January. Many northwestern states in Nigeria have groups of volunteers who help defend villages and towns from armed gangs as the security forces are stretched fighting Islamist militants and the gangs, known as bandits.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 08-03-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 12:12 IST
