South Korea seizes North Korea fishing boat that crossed border - Yonhap
South Korea's military seized a North Korean fishing boat that crossed the maritime border between the two Koreas on Tuesday and fired a warning shot to see off a North Korean patrol vessel that tried to intervene, the Yonhap news agency reported. Border incidents between the two Koreas are closely watched by both countries, which have officially been in a state of war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice not a peace treaty. The North Korean fishing boat crossed the border at around 9:30 a.m.
South Korea's military seized a North Korean fishing boat that crossed the maritime border between the two Koreas on Tuesday and fired a warning shot to see off a North Korean patrol vessel that tried to intervene, the Yonhap news agency reported.
Border incidents between the two Koreas are closely watched by both countries, which have officially been in a state of war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice not a peace treaty. The North Korean fishing boat crossed the border at around 9:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) off the west coast of the peninsula and was then seized and towed to South Korea's Baengnyeongdo island for investigation, Yonhap said, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The South Korean military fired a warning shot at a North Korean patrol boat that briefly crossed the border while tracking the fishing boat, it said. South Korea's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-South Korea's Moon Jae-In To Preside Over NSC Meeting To Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Yonhap
Hungary to deploy troops near its border with Ukraine -defence ministry
Hungary to deploy some troops near its border with Ukraine -defence ministry
Defence Ministry signs MoU with CSC e-Governance to provide online pension services
Golf-South Korea's Kim set for U.S. Open after USGA grants berth