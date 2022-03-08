'Humanitarian corridor' set to allow civilians out of Ukraine's Sumy - deputy PM
Civilians will start leaving the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday under an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a "humanitarian corridor", Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. "It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) from the city of Sumy.
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 12:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Civilians will start leaving the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday under an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a "humanitarian corridor", Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
"It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) from the city of Sumy. The convoy will be followed by the local population in personal vehicles," she said in a televised statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Sumy
- Iryna Vereshchuk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's FSB says shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian border guard post -Ifax
Russia's FSB says shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian border guard post
Russia to decide on recognising Ukrainian regions on Monday, Putin says
Russian foreign minister says Minsk agreements are only way to solve Ukrainian conflict
Putin: Russia must consider recognising breakaway Ukrainian regions