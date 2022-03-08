Left Menu

'Humanitarian corridor' set to allow civilians out of Ukraine's Sumy - deputy PM

Civilians will start leaving the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday under an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a "humanitarian corridor", Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. "It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) from the city of Sumy.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 12:53 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Civilians will start leaving the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday under an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a "humanitarian corridor", Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) from the city of Sumy. The convoy will be followed by the local population in personal vehicles," she said in a televised statement.

