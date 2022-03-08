Left Menu

UK's Wallace says Putin is a spent force in the world

happens, President Putin is a spent force in the world and he is done, his army is done ... and he needs to recognise that," Wallace told Times Radio. "The international community has united against him … he is in a position where he is going to cause huge economic hardship to his people."

Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is a spent force in the world whatever happens in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

"Whatever ... happens, President Putin is a spent force in the world and he is done, his army is done ... and he needs to recognize that," Wallace told Times Radio. "The international community has united against him … he is in a position where he is going to cause huge economic hardship to his people."

