UK's Wallace says Putin is a spent force in the world
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is a spent force in the world whatever happens in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.
"Whatever ... happens, President Putin is a spent force in the world and he is done, his army is done ... and he needs to recognize that," Wallace told Times Radio. "The international community has united against him … he is in a position where he is going to cause huge economic hardship to his people."
