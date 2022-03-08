Left Menu

Maha: Case against unidentified person for throwing footwear at Fadnavis' convoy

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-03-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 13:10 IST
Maha: Case against unidentified person for throwing footwear at Fadnavis' convoy
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly hurling a slipper at the convoy of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fandavis in Pune, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Fadnavis had come to inaugurate the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee garden at Purna Nagar in Pimpri Chinchwad area, he said.

Minutes before the arrival of former chief minister Fadnavis, some BJP and NCP workers clashed at the venue, prompting police to resort to a mild lathicharge.

As per the police, when Fadnavis reached the venue, a person from the crowd allegedly hurled a slipper at the convoy.

''We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,'' an official from Chikhali police station said.

The NCP workers had come to the spot alleging that the BJP leader was inaugurating the garden though its work was incomplete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022