Russia opens 'humanitarian corridors' from Kyiv, four other Ukraine cities - Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-03-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 13:19 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has opened "humanitarian corridors" so people can be evacuated from Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities: Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.
The defence ministry added that Russian forces in Ukraine had introduced a "silent regime" from 0700 GMT, Interfax reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Solving N.Irish Brexit row would help focus on Ukraine, UK says
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid, oil surges as Ukraine tensions smoulder
Biden and Putin agree in principle to Ukraine summit- French presidency
Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by govt forces - RIA
WRAPUP 10-Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin