Russia's offensive in Ukraine continued but at a significantly slower pace on Tuesday, Ukraine's armed forces said. HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS * Russia has opened "humanitarian corridors" to evacuate people from Kyiv, Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying on Tuesday. The defense ministry added that Russian forces in Ukraine had introduced a "silent regime" from 0700 GMT, Interfax reported.

FLEEING CONFLICT * Around 1.2 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the invasion on Feb. 24, including 141,500 on Monday, the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday. *A total of 291,081 Ukrainians have fled to Romania so far, including 29,636 on Monday, according to border police data.

*As many as 5 million Ukrainians could flee if the invasion continues, the EU's top diplomat said, while the United Nations' refugee agency said more than 1.7 million have left so far. RUSSIAN GENERAL KILLED A second senior Russian commander had been killed, Ukrainian military and intelligence said. Reuters could not verify the report.

TALKS * After the third attempt to ease the bloodshed at talks in Belarus brought little progress, negotiators warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are expected to meet in Turkey on Thursday. UKRAINE PRESIDENT * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address British lawmakers via video link in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the first time a president of another country has addressed the main Westminster chamber. DEATH TOLL * Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

OIL CRISIS * Russia warned oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports. *On Tuesday, Russian natural gas company Gazprom continued gas shipments via Ukraine at usual volumes, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. OIL CRISIS INTERNATIONAL REPERCUSSIONS * Germany will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on Friday to discuss the impact of the invasion on global food security and how to best stabilize food markets, the government said.

IN RUSSIA * Police detained 5,020 people at Russia-wide protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent monitoring group. INSIGHT * For foreign fighters, Ukraine offers purpose, camaraderie, and a cause. QUOTES "In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction, and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting Moscow's description of its actions as a "special operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)