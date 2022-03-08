Left Menu

Odisha assembly budget session from March 25-31

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 13:59 IST
Odisha assembly budget session from March 25-31
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session of Odisha assembly will take place from March 25 to 31.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the annual budget (vote-on-account) on March 30 and the Appropriation Bill on March 31, Speaker S N Patro told reporters on Tuesday.

Governor Ganeshi Lal has summoned the budget session for seven days from March 25 to March 31, he said.

The ninth session of the 16th state assembly will begin at 11 AM on March 25 with the governor's address, a notification said.

Vote-on-account is the interim permission given to the government to obtain the vote of the assembly to withdraw money when the budget for the new financial year is not passed.

The state government could not prepare the regular budget for the financial year 2022-23 because of the panchayat and urban local body elections.

The budget session will begin a day after polling to 109 ULBs, including three municipal corporations, takes place on March 24. Votes will be counted on March 26.

The state government had earlier presented vote-on-account in the assembly during the 2009, 2014 and 2019 general elections.

The vote-on-account will be prepared while taking into consideration the requirement of the state government for the first four months of the fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022