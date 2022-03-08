Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Sumy and Irpin, officials say
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:00 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine began evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy and from the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.
The evacuations began after Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to establish "humanitarian corridors" to allow civilians out of some towns and cities besieged by Russian forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian-backed Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by Kyiv forces -RIA
US preparing sanctions that would target Russian banks: Reports
Russian troop withdrawal depends in part on NATO pullback, Belarus says
Russia's FSB says shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian border guard post -Ifax
Russian troops will return to bases when 'objective need' arises, says Belarus