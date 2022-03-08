Left Menu

Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Sumy and Irpin, officials say

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine began evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy and from the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.

The evacuations began after Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to establish "humanitarian corridors" to allow civilians out of some towns and cities besieged by Russian forces.

