Maha govt to unveil new women's empowerment policy soon: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his government is committed to ensure that the schemes for womens upliftment reach the targeted beneficiaries and said the new womens empowerment policy will be unveiled soon.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:08 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his government is committed to ensure that the schemes for women's upliftment reach the targeted beneficiaries and said the new women's empowerment policy will be unveiled soon. Greeting women on the occasion of International Women's Day at an event here, Thackeray said women are not just confined to the kitchen and child-rearing, but have gone beyond these duties to be equal to men in all spheres.

''As political leaders, it is our duty to see how we can help and support women,'' the chief minister said.

Laws, facilities and health infrastructure for women need to be adequate and awareness needs to be created about them, he said.

Thackeray further said that the new women's empowerment policy will soon be unveiled and the MVA government is committed to the welfare of women by implementing schemes for them.

Women have all the abilities, but only need opportunities. Women police personnel, anganwadi workers, health workers, doctors and nurses worked hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The state government has reduced the working hours for women police officials to eight hours, the chief minister said.

