1.2 million Ukrainians fled to Poland since invasion by Russia - Border Guard
Around 1.2 million people have fled to Poland since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a "special operation", the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday. A total of 141,500 people crossed from Ukraine into Poland on Monday, fewer than on Sunday.
Around 1.2 million people have fled to Poland since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a "special operation", the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday.
A total of 141,500 people crossed from Ukraine into Poland on Monday, fewer than on Sunday. On Tuesday, 35,300 people entered Poland by 7 a.m. (0600 GMT), 16% fewer than during the first seven hours of Monday.
