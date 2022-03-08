Left Menu

India condemns terror attack in Mali

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:23 IST
  • India

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the ''barbaric'' terrorist attack on a camp of Malian Armed Forces on March 4 that killed 27 soldiers of that country.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the lost ones, and wishes speedy recovery to those injured in the terrorist attack.

''India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attack on a camp of Malian Armed Forces on 4 March 2022 at Mondoro in the central region of Mopti in Mali that resulted in the killing of twenty-seven Malian soldiers,'' the MEA said.

