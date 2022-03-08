Maha: Man held for kidnapping six-year-old girl in Palghar

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a six-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The MBVV police arrested the accused from Bandra railway station in neighbouring Mumbai while he was attempting to flee to West Bengal on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Mahesh Patil said.

The 25-year-old accused had abducted the girl while she was playing outside her house at Vakipada of Naigaon around 9 pm on March 4. The man had wooed the child away with a chocolate, he said. The girl's family launched a search and later lodged a complaint at Valiv police station, following which a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC was registered, he said. The police examined CCTV footage from the locality and received information that the kidnapper had taken the girl to Malad in Mumbai, the official said. On finding out that the police were on the lookout for him, the man abandoned the girl in Malad and was planning to flee to West Bengal, he said. The child was rescued and reunited with her parents, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)