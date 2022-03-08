Left Menu

Over 5,700 cases of rape of minor girls in Rajasthan in last three years

Rajasthan recorded 5,793 cases of rape of minor girls in the last three years, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Tuesday.He said unrestricted obscene content on social media was behind such incidents, and termed it as a serious matter.Inhuman tendency is being developed among youth and obscene content on social media is the main reason for this.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:44 IST
Rajasthan recorded 5,793 cases of rape of minor girls in the last three years, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Tuesday.

He said unrestricted obscene content on social media was behind such incidents, and termed it as a serious matter.

"Inhuman tendency is being developed among youth and obscene content on social media is the main reason for this. This content is being served in an unrestricted manner which promotes such incidents. This is a very serious matter," he said during the Question Hour in the state assembly.

Of the 5,793 cases of rape in the state from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2022 in the state, Dhariwal said charge sheets were submitted in 4,631 cases, 6,628 accused were arrested and 398 were punished in 129 cases.

Dhariwal was replying to a question by Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria.

The minister said it is mandatory to submit charge sheet in two months in POCSO cases but ideally the charge sheets are submitted within 15 days in the state. There are cases in the state where POCSO courts pronounced judgment in 26 days and also one month, and charge sheet was filed within nine days.

However, he said some cases remain pending due to different reasons like delay in arrest, high court stay, delay in FSL reports etc, he added.

