Russia says it understands N.Korea's move to renew missile launches -RIA
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:47 IST
Russia understands North Korea's decision to renew frequent missile launches, RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Tuesday.
Pyotr Ilyichyov, head of the international organizations division at the foreign ministry, said that when Pyongyang paused missile tests earlier there had been an increase in military cooperation between Seoul and Washington.
