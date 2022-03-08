Left Menu

Maha: Spa owner held for running sex racket in Mira Bhayander

A spa owner has been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket at his establishment in Mira Bhayander town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the anti-human trafficking cell AHTC of the MBVV police raided the spa in Latif Park locality on March 4, an official said.

A spa owner has been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket at his establishment in Mira Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police raided the spa in Latif Park locality on March 4, an official said. During the search, it was found that spa owner James Harakampung (27) was using the premises for flesh trade, he said. The police rescued three women from the establishment, the official said. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) has been registered against the accused with the Mira Road police station, he said.

