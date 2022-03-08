Left Menu

Russia calls for return to 'peaceful co-existence' with U.S. like during Cold War -Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:02 IST
Russia calls for return to 'peaceful co-existence' with U.S. like during Cold War -Interfax
Representative image

Russia and the United States should return to the principle of "peaceful co-existence" like during the Cold War, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The foreign ministry added that it was open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue with the United States and that hope remained that normalcy in relations between the two countries could be restored, Interfax reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

