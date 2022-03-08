Russia calls for return to 'peaceful co-existence' with U.S. like during Cold War -Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:02 IST
Russia and the United States should return to the principle of "peaceful co-existence" like during the Cold War, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.
The foreign ministry added that it was open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue with the United States and that hope remained that normalcy in relations between the two countries could be restored, Interfax reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- United States
- Interfax
- Cold War
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US claims Russia has ordered final preparations for invasion
Russian-backed Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by Kyiv forces -RIA
US preparing sanctions that would target Russian banks: Reports
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia on Feb 23-24: Reports
Biden accepts 'in principle' meeting with Putin if Russia does not invade Ukraine: White House