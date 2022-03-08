Trapped civilians in Ukraine must be allowed to leave safely -UN's Bachelet

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Tuesday for civilians trapped in active hostilities in numerous areas of Ukraine to be able to leave safely. Pro-Ukrainian activists have been unlawfully detained in the east of their homeland, while people considered pro-Russian have been beaten in Ukraine, she said in a speech to the Human Rights Council, citing reports received by her office.

"I repeat my urgent call for a peaceful end to hostilities," Bachelet told the Geneva forum by video message.

