Left Menu

Anurag Thakur praises PM Modi for 'Operation Ganga'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the evacuation of the stranded Indian students from Ukraine and said it was not an ordinary task to create safe corridors for evacuating the citizens.

ANI | Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:07 IST
Anurag Thakur praises PM Modi for 'Operation Ganga'
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the evacuation of the stranded Indian students from Ukraine and said it was not an ordinary task to create safe corridors for evacuating the citizens. "PM Modi provided all facilities to bring back the stranded students. He talked to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine. It was not an ordinary task to create a safe corridor to evacuate students," said Thakur.

"Union ministers were also sent to neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation process," he added. Meanwhile, slamming opposition parties, Thakur said, "the opposition made fun of PM Jan Dhan Yojana, but during the (Covid-19) crisis, our government gave financial help every month to 20.5 crore women across the country."

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday, more than 17,400 Indians have been brought back under 'Operation Ganga' since special flights began on February 22 this year. The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights have gone up to 15,206. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022