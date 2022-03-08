Left Menu

Guwahati CP orders inquiry after civil servant alleges cop slapped him

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:08 IST
Guwahati CP orders inquiry after civil servant alleges cop slapped him
  • Country:
  • India

The Guwahati police commissioner, Harmeet Singh, has ordered an inquiry into an incident of alleged misbehavior by a police officer with a civil servant here.

In his complaint, South Salmara district's election officer and executive magistrate Bibhas Medhi said Pranjit Lahkar, the officer-in-charge of Satgaon police station, had slapped him on Monday evening as he tried to file a case against some brokers in connection with some land dispute.

Lahkar, instead of registering a case, entered into an argument with the magistrate and later assaulted him, a police officer said referring to the complaint filed by Medhi.

Assistant commissioner of police Nilotpal Deka will conduct the investigation into the incident along with a senior civil service officer.

A report will have to be submitted to the commissioner within three days for further action, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022