Guwahati CP orders inquiry after civil servant alleges cop slapped him

The Guwahati police commissioner, Harmeet Singh, has ordered an inquiry into an incident of alleged misbehavior by a police officer with a civil servant here.

In his complaint, South Salmara district's election officer and executive magistrate Bibhas Medhi said Pranjit Lahkar, the officer-in-charge of Satgaon police station, had slapped him on Monday evening as he tried to file a case against some brokers in connection with some land dispute.

Lahkar, instead of registering a case, entered into an argument with the magistrate and later assaulted him, a police officer said referring to the complaint filed by Medhi.

Assistant commissioner of police Nilotpal Deka will conduct the investigation into the incident along with a senior civil service officer.

A report will have to be submitted to the commissioner within three days for further action, the officer added.

