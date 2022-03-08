Left Menu

Russian air strike kills 21 civilians in Ukraine's Sumy city, say local authorities

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:11 IST
At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian air strike on a residential street in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bodies were recovered by emergency services early on Tuesday in searches that are ongoing, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

