Left Menu

Nari Shakti Puraskar conferred on 29 women achievers for years 2020 and 2021

Twenty-eight awards - (14 each for the Year 2020 and 2021)- were presented to 29 women in recognition of their exceptional work towards empowerment of women, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:14 IST
Nari Shakti Puraskar conferred on 29 women achievers for years 2020 and 2021
The award ceremony for the year 2020 could not be held in 2021 due to prevalent situation created by COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind conferred the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' - 2020 and 2021, at a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on occasion of International Women's Day, today. The award was conferred on 29 outstanding and exceptional women achievers for the years 2020 and 2021. Twenty-eight awards - (14 each for the Year 2020 and 2021)- were presented to 29 women in recognition of their exceptional work towards empowerment of women, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

To acknowledge women's achievements, the Ministry of Women and Child Development confers Nari Shakti Puraskar on women and institutions in recognition of their relentless service towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare, and to celebrate women as game changers and catalyst of positive change in the society. The award ceremony for the year 2020 could not be held in 2021 due to prevalent situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022