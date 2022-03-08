Nari Shakti Puraskar conferred on 29 women achievers for years 2020 and 2021

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind conferred the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' - 2020 and 2021, at a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on occasion of International Women's Day, today. The award was conferred on 29 outstanding and exceptional women achievers for the years 2020 and 2021. Twenty-eight awards - (14 each for the Year 2020 and 2021)- were presented to 29 women in recognition of their exceptional work towards empowerment of women, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

To acknowledge women's achievements, the Ministry of Women and Child Development confers Nari Shakti Puraskar on women and institutions in recognition of their relentless service towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare, and to celebrate women as game changers and catalyst of positive change in the society. The award ceremony for the year 2020 could not be held in 2021 due to prevalent situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)