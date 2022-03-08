Left Menu

46 cases against child marriage lodged, 57 held in last 5 years in Rajasthan

The list provided with the answer revealed that Jodhpur Rural and Chittorgarh top it with six cases each while Kota City, Bhilwara and Sriganganagar share the second slot with 4 cases each. The probe in three is still going on, the list revealed.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:14 IST
46 cases against child marriage lodged, 57 held in last 5 years in Rajasthan
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 46 cases of child marriage were registered in Rajasthan in five years.

According to a written reply given by the government to an unstarred question asked by independent MLA Khushveer Singh, 46 cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 were registered at different police stations in the state from January 2017 to January 2022. The list provided with the answer revealed that Jodhpur (Rural) and Chittorgarh top it with six cases each while Kota (City), Bhilwara, and Sriganganagar share the second slot with 4 cases each. Rests of the cases were registered in Barmer (3), Churu, Sirohi and Kota (Rural) (two each) and Jaipur (West), Ajmer, Dungarpur, Bundi, Karauli, Rajsamand, Sikar, Alwar, Jalore, Pali, Bikaner, Jhalawar and Sawaimadhopur one each. In all these cases, a total of 57 people were arrested while police filed charge sheets in 35 cases seeking trial of the accused and final reports in eight cases for their closures. The probe in three is still going on, the list revealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022