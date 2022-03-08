Left Menu

U.N. rights boss Bachelet says China visit agreed in May, including Xinjiang

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:24 IST
U.N. rights boss Bachelet says China visit agreed in May, including Xinjiang
Michelle Bachelet Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet announced on Tuesday that she has reached an agreement with China for a visit, "foreseen" in May, and said that she had already raised the cases of some critics who have been arrested for speaking out.

Her visit would include a stop in the Xinjiang region where activists say some 1 million Uyghurs are held in mass detention, she told the Human Rights Council in Geneva by video message.

An advance team from her office would leave in April to prepare her visit - the first by a U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights since Louise Arbour went to China in 2005 - she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022