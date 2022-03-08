U.N. rights boss Bachelet says China visit agreed in May, including Xinjiang
- Country:
- Switzerland
U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet announced on Tuesday that she has reached an agreement with China for a visit, "foreseen" in May, and said that she had already raised the cases of some critics who have been arrested for speaking out.
Her visit would include a stop in the Xinjiang region where activists say some 1 million Uyghurs are held in mass detention, she told the Human Rights Council in Geneva by video message.
An advance team from her office would leave in April to prepare her visit - the first by a U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights since Louise Arbour went to China in 2005 - she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Human Rights Council
- U.N.
- China
- Michelle Bachelet
- Xinjiang
- Geneva
ALSO READ
Australia wants 'full investigation' into China laser incident - Morrison
Mike Pompeo, who riled China while in office, to visit Taiwan
China stocks fall, new regulatory rules weigh on Hong Kong market
50 years after Nixon visit, US-China ties as fraught as ever
US-based group backs Uyghur, Tibetans activists protesting against rights violation in China