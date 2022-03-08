U.N. rights boss Bachelet says China visit agreed in May, including Xinjiang

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet announced on Tuesday that she has reached an agreement with China for a visit, "foreseen" in May, and said that she had already raised the cases of some critics who have been arrested for speaking out.

Her visit would include a stop in the Xinjiang region where activists say some 1 million Uyghurs are held in mass detention, she told the Human Rights Council in Geneva by video message.

An advance team from her office would leave in April to prepare her visit - the first by a U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights since Louise Arbour went to China in 2005 - she said.

