Italy's Draghi speaks to Azerbaijan President on energy cooperation, Ukraine

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:54 IST
Italy's Draghi speaks to Azerbaijan President on energy cooperation, Ukraine
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Image Credit: ANI
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke on the phone with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday about energy cooperation and the crisis in Ukraine.

"The two leaders discussed the situation on the ground in Ukraine and the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation, especially in the energy sector," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

Italy receives gas from Azerbaijan through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

