Thirty buses are en route to collect evacuees from Mariupol, says Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:50 IST
Thirty buses are en route to the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol to collect evacuees via a humanitarian corridor to Ukraine-controlled territory, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on television on Tuesday.
There were signs Russian forces were firing in the direction of a route for humanitarian aid, she added, without providing further details.
