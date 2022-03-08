Thirty buses are en route to collect evacuees from Mariupol, says Ukrainian official

Thirty buses are en route to the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol to collect evacuees via a humanitarian corridor to Ukraine-controlled territory, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on television on Tuesday.

There were signs Russian forces were firing in the direction of a route for humanitarian aid, she added, without providing further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)