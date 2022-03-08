Ukraine says Russia is shelling evacuation route from encircled Mariupol
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:30 IST
Russian forces shelled an evacuation route for civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol in violation of a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, Ukraine foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.
"8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac (evacuate) civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments," he said.
