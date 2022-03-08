Ukraine says Russia is shelling evacuation route from encircled Mariupol

Russian forces shelled an evacuation route for civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol in violation of a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, Ukraine foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

"8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac (evacuate) civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)