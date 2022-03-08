China's Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:37 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday described the situation in Ukraine as worrying and called for "maximum restraint," saying the priority should be preventing the situation there from spinning out of control, Chinese state media reported.
Xi, speaking at a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the three countries should jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.
