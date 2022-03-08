Left Menu

It's okay if customary address was skipped, says Lt Governor

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:52 IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday that everyone makes tall claims on equal rights of women but some unsavory incidents are reported and they deprive women of their rights.

Inaugurating `International Women`s Day celebrations here by the Puducherry administration and making a case in point, she referred to the situation in Telangana of which she is the Governor. She said the budget was presented on Monday in that State Assembly without the customary address by the Governor.

She said a technical reason cited for the presentation of the budget without the customary address of the Governor in the Assembly was that the earlier session was only adjourned and was not prorogued.

''But, I did not make a fuss as I am interested in the implementation of public welfare schemes and I signed the file for the presentation of the budget in the Assembly,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

