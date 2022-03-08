Estonia calls for restricting cryptocurrencies to close sanctions loopholes
All Russian and Belarus banks must be removed from the SWIFT payments messaging system, and cryptocurrencies should be restricted to close sanction loopholes, Estonia's prime minister told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.
"Our focus must be on full isolation of Russia from the free world," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told a joint news conference with Blinken.
