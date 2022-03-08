Left Menu

Janhit Electoral Trust gets Rs 3 crore as contribution; donates to BJP, JMM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:05 IST
Janhit Electoral Trust received Rs three crore as contributions from two entities and donated the amount to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, according to its contribution report for the financial year 2019-20 submitted to the Election Commission.

The report was submitted on February 22 and was put in public domain by the poll panel on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Trust received Rs two crore from Vedanta Ltd and Rs one crore from Electrosteel Steels Ltd. The Trust donated Rs two crore to BJP and Rs one crore to JMM.

