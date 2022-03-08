Russian forces' advance in Ukraine has slowed, says Ukrainian official

The advance of Russian forces in Ukraine has slowed significantly and Ukrainian forces are counter-attacking in some areas, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Tuesday.

"The tempo of the enemy's advance has slowed considerably, and in certain directions where they were advancing it has practically stopped," he told a televised briefing. "The forces that continue to advance, advance in small forces."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)