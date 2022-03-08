3 killed, 29 injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province
- Country:
- Pakistan
At least three persons were killed and nearly 30 others injured on Tuesday in a blast in Sibi district of Pakistan's troubled southwestern Balochistan province, police said.
The medical superintendent of the district hospital of Sibi confirmed that three bodies were shifted to the medical facility after the explosion near Thandi Sarak in Sibi district, Geo News reported.
Police said that 29 injured were rushed to the district hospital.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and security personnel in the region.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the attack and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the explosion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Low Budget allocation to healthcare: Fin secy says it is primarily states' responsibility
UK PM Johnson tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy that Russian invasion a real possibility within hours
Banned militant outfit claims responsibility for Manipur bomb attack
IT ministry initiates public consultation on draft data accessibility and uses policy
Responsibility of every 'responsible' country to voice objection to Russia's actions in Ukraine: US on Pakistan PM's visit to Moscow