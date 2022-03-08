Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:22 IST
Russia's Lavrov sets out stance on Ukraine to Vatican counterpart in call
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov set out Moscow's position on the conflict in Ukraine to Vatican State Secretary Pietro Parolin in a call on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

In connection with the concern expressed by Parolin about the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov "outlined the principled Russian position regarding the causes and goals of the special military operation being carried out in Ukraine", the ministry said.

Both parties expressed hope that the fourth round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv would be held as soon as possible to "seek agreement on the key problems underlying the crisis in order to resolve it and stop hostilities", the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

